SALT LAKE CITY — In what has been an exceptionally hot and dry summer, even for Utah, firefighters have been battling a number of wildfires across the state.

Below is the latest information from officials on the status of various fires burning in Utah:

JACOB CITY FIRE (Monday, July 11 - 10 a.m.)

The human-caused Jacob City Fire near Tooele is up to 3,776 acres and just 14% contained. It was sparked Saturday by an exploding generator.

Crews were helped on Sunday with less-active fire behavior, allowing an air attack to get retardant lines around the perimeter. The retardant lines "greatly slowed fire progression and minimized the heat enough for crews to begin a more direct attack," fire officials reported Monday.

On Monday, crews were working to build a hardline, with the highest priority being the western side of the fire.

There are no evacuations related to this wildfire.

HALFWAY HILL FIRE (Monday, July 11 - 9:20 a.m.)

The Halfway Hill Fire, which was started by an out-of-control campfire Friday afternoon, is the largest fire currently burning in the state at an estimated 10,141 acres near Fillmore.

Officials said the fire shows "more moderate fire behavior" on Sunday, but the Virginia Hills subdivision remains evacuated until police and fire officials determine it is safe for residents to return home.

DRY CREEK FIRE (Monday, July 11 - 10 a.m.)

The Dry Creek Fire near Oak City (Millard County) is 60 percent contained at 1,826 acres. It started Friday afternoon and was human-caused, but the specific cause has not been released.

Campsites in Oak Creek Canyon were evacuated Friday, but campers (escorted by firefighters) were able to return Saturday to retrieve their trailers and tents. Oak Creek, Dry Creek and Fools Creek roads are closed.

Fire crews will continue to increase the containment and strengthen the perimeter.

LITTLE DELL FIRE (Monday, July 11 - 6:50 a.m.)

The Little Dell Fire broke out Monday morning near Little Dell Reservoir in Parleys Canyon. It is estimated at 8-10 acres.

Officials said there is low fire behavior and a low rate of spread, and that no communities are being threatened by the fire.