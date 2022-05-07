Wildfire forces evacuations near Capitol Reef National Park

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire broke out Friday evening near Capitol Reef National Park, causing some homes to be evacuated.

State wildfire officials said the Carcass Creek Fire is burning just outside the park near the town of Grover, which is west of Capitol Reef and about seven miles south of Torrey.

New fire start: The #CarcassCreekFire is located near Grover, Utah, just outside Capitol Reef National Park. Fire behavior is running & threatening a structure. Air resources are en route. More info. posted as it becomes available. #ffslkmy pic.twitter.com/w9auEmLKgG — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) May 6, 2022

Around 15-20 homes have been evacuated along Miner Mountain Road, according to Utah Wildfire Info. Officials told FOX 13 News that eight of those are in the direct path of the fire. The evacuation orders were still in place as of 7:45 p.m.

The fire was "running," or spreading quickly along the surface, at one point. A helicopter responded and is helping firefighters on the ground to contain the blaze.

The wind has died down in the area since the start of the fire, which has allowed the crews to manage the fire.

Utah Wildfire Info

This article will be updated as the latest information becomes available.

