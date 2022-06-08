Wildfire threatening structures near I-15 in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire broke out just off of I-15 in Juab County Tuesday, and officials say it is threatening structures.

Utah Wildfire Info (part of the Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands) announced the newly sparked fire just after 6:30 p.m. It has been named the Dutson Fire, and it's burning around milepost 233 of I-15 near the town of Mona.

The fire is estimated at 10 acres.

The agency said structures are threatened, but no further information about said structures was immediately available.

One southbound lane of the freeway has been closed.

Officials said the blaze was caused by a vehicle fire, which then spread to wildland. Firefighting crews are on the way.