Windows on office building near I-215 shot out in drive-by shooting

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Several windows on a glass office building just off Interstate 215 were shot out overnight.

Six windows were shattered or otherwise damaged in what Cottonwood Police said was a drive-by shooting at the Old Mill Corporate Center. The building is located at the bend of I-215 just off the 6200 South exit near 3200 East.

Nobody witnessed the shooting, and nobody was injured. The estimated damage from the six north-facing windows is around $100,000, police said.

Cottonwood Heights Police

Police are working to find some leads; they don't know yet what time the shooting occurred, what type of gun was used, or exactly where the shots were fired from. A department spokesperson told FOX 13 News they believe the shots could have come from the freeway or the intersection adjacent to the office building.

The corporate center rents offices to numerous clients, so police don't believe the shots were targeting any specific business.

Police are looking through surveillance footage from the area to see if they can find any leads.