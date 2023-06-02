Winnie the Pooh stands in for Wasatch Fire's missing Smokey the Bear sign

HEBER CITY, Utah — When it comes to having each other's backs, one popular bear is helping another who has seemingly gone missing in Utah.

A few months ago, someone (dastardly, no doubt) absconded with the Smokey the Bear that guarded over the Wasatch Fire District's danger level sign.

With a hole left in the sign and in our hearts, another member of the ursine family has stepped up to lead the charge against starting forest fires.

The district posted a photo to social media this week showing Winnie the Pooh, complete with hat and shovel, taking the place of his cousin, Smokey, on the sign.

According to Wasatch Fire, an unknown person "took matters into their own hands" and contributed the Pooh, along with his good friend, Piglet.

While there's no doubt that Winnie the Pooh is a well-qualified stand in, the fire district wrote that it still yearns to see Smokey return.

"Please help us bring Smokey home! If you know of his whereabouts please return him!