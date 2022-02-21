Winter storm just the ticket for ski resorts and Utah's diminishing snowpack levels

SALT LAKE CITY — Skiers are eagerly anticipating Sunday night’s snowfall, ready to say goodbye to mild winter weather and welcome some precipitation.

“I think we’re all ready for a little bit more winter,” said Sarah Sherman with Snowbird Ski Resort.

“Pray to the snow gods,” said Greyson Granley. “Hope they bless us with some snow.”

Granley and other skiers said they’ve spotted a few accidents since icy slopes make it hard for skiers to keep a good grip.

“A lot of slides,” he said. “Like a lot of people sliding into other people.”

“[Slopes] are a little icy to be honest,” said Mike O’Mara, visiting from the east coast. “We could really use a fresh dump of snow out here.”

A majority of the state’s snowpack sits below median levels. The Beaver area is the only region above-average at 116%.

The state started the new year with all areas above-average.

Granley worries this ski season is going to be a short one.

“I don’t think it’s going to last as long as it usually does,” he said. “A couple years ago I was skiing up here, it lasted ‘til the Fourth of July. I don’t think we’re going to get to May.”

A spokesperson with Snowbird told FOX 13 News that the early-season snowfall in October and December has really carried the resort through the season so far.

“Looking back at last season this time exactly, we were coming out of our 60-hour interlodge with 100 inches of snow in one week,” said Sherman. “So every season presents its own challenges.”

If you plan on spending your President’s Day up in the mountains, make sure to stay up to date with the Utah Department of Transportation and any changes made in the Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. UDOT is advising skiers and snowboarders to be ready for the traction law to go into effect Monday.