Winter storm much needed in Utah as state hits record breaking low snow totals

SALT LAKE CITY — Before the storm hitting much of Utah on Thursday, Utah set 8 straight daily records for the lowest amount of snow in the mountains on record.

On the morning of December 9, the Natural Resources Conservation Service showed Utah with 1.2 inches of water stored in the snow in Utah's mountains overall. That's about a third of the normal for December 9th.



In a normal year Utah would top out with 14 point two inches of water stored in the snowpack in early April. But Utah really needs a better than normal year, with 20 inches or so to refill our reservoirs.

That is possible. We had 21 inches in April of 2019.