Winter Weather Advisory in place for Utah's higher elevations

Another storm system will roll into Utah Monday, bringing a Winter Weather Advisory to higher elevations.

Strong winds will pick up late morning into the early afternoon. Southwest Utah, Western Milard and Juab Counties have wind advisories.

Widespread valley rain and mountain snow develops this afternoon in northern Utah. The heaviest rainfall will happen in the late afternoon through evening hours.

Snow levels drop tonight and we could see flakes mixing with rain for the Tuesday morning commute.

There will be winter driving conditions on seasonal roads and higher elevation passes.