With All-Star Game in balance, Jazz respond to transgender bill override

SALT LAKE CITY — With hosting duties for next year's NBA All-Star Game hanging in the balance, the Utah Jazz responded Friday to the legislature's veto override of the transgender sports bill.

“The Utah Jazz oppose discriminatory legislation. We are committed to our values of inclusivity, mutual respect, and fair play. Beyond basketball, we hope for an equitable solution that shows love and compassion for all our youth,” the team said in a statement.

Utah lawmakers voted to override Gov. Spencer Cox veto of the bill banning transgender children from participating in school sports.

While the NBA has yet to comment on the vote, there is a concern that the league will pull the 2023 All-Star Game and surrounding events from Salt Lake City.

Earlier this week, a Jazz spokesperson told FOX 13 News that the team is "working with the NBA."

Although a decision may not be close, the NBA has responded in similar fashion in previous situations where lawmakers in states holding league events passed laws restricting the rights of citizens. The 2017 All-Star Game was taken away from Charlotte after the North Carolina General Assembly passed a law that required transgender people to use restrooms that matched the sex on their birth certificates.

Next year's All-Star Game is expected to pour millions into the northern Utah economy as thousands attend the multi-day event featuring the biggest names in professional basketball.