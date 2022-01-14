'Wolf-hybrid' seen in Duchesne actually pet German shepherd

DUCHESNE, Utah — A "wolf-hybrid" allegedly seen in Duchesne last week was actually a pet German shepherd dog, state wildlife officials said.

In a release Friday, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said its biologists had received a report on Jan. 5 claiming a possible dead wolf sighting on the side of Highway 40 near a gas station.

After collecting the carcass, it was learned that a Duchesne resident had witnessed his black German shepherd being hit and killed by a vehicle in the same location. Due to the size of the dog, its elderly owner was unable to move it from the roadway, leading to the alleged sighting.

While the dog was roughly 4 feet long, most wolves are typically 5-6 feet long, according to the DWR.

“Wolf sightings are commonly reported, but upon further investigation, most of them have turned out to be coyotes or domestic dogs,” said Kimberly Hersey with the DWR.

Since 2002, there have been only approximately 20 confirmed wolf sightings in Utah. DWR oversees the management of wolves in Utah and encourages people to report sightings.

Wolves are often distinguished from dogs by these characteristics: