SALT LAKE CITY — Despite its name, the full moon rising over Utah on Monday will not turn people into werewolves.

The "Wolf Moon" is the name given to the January full moon, the first of 2022, due to the belief that wolves are heard howling more often during this time of year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Here in Utah, the full moon will peak at 4:51 p.m., but it will be visible all night long, even though the current inversion will make it slightly hazy to see in the Salt Lake Valley.