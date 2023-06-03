Woman, 2 children rescued from car in Tooele reservoir

TOOELE, Utah — A woman and two children were rescued after the car they were in fell into a reservoir in Tooele on Saturday.

Tooele City Police said the car fell about 20-30 feet down a hill before going into Settlement Canyon Reservoir. Officers responded to the 911 call around 2 p.m.

Officials said the woman, age 43, and one of the children were able to get out on their own. The other child, a 12-year-old girl, remained trapped inside the submerged car.

Officers were unable to get the door open, so they shot one of the windows and were able to get the 12-year-old out. She was unconscious and not breathing when she was pulled from the car, and officers began administering CPR. By the time paramedics arrived, she was breathing but still unconscious.

The girl was initially taken to a nearby hospital, then transferred to a Salt Lake area hospital. Police said she is in stable condition, but it was not immediately known whether she had regained consciousness.