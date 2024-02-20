Watch Now
Woman, child hospitalized after being badly burned by campfire in Davis County

campfire camping wood fire burning firewood camp
File photo: Campfire
Posted at 10:09 PM, Feb 19, 2024
WEST POINT, Utah — Two people were hospitalized Monday after an apparent accident involving a campfire in Davis County.

The North Davis Fire District said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near 940 N. 5000 West in the town of West Point.

Officials said they could only describe what happened as a "campfire incident" with no further details. It is under investigation.

As a result, a boy was flown to Primary Children's Hospital via medical helicopter. He suffered critical burns on about 50 percent of his body.

A woman also suffered critical burns and was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital via ambulance. Her burns were on the lower half of her body.

