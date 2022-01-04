Woman, child seriously injured in Layton accident

LAYTON, Utah — A woman and her 2-year-old child were seriously injured in an accident in Layton on Monday afternoon.

Both the woman and child were both transported to the hospital in serious condition, with the child's injuries considered to be life-threatening, following the accident on Highway 193 near Fort Lane. Traffic was closed in each direction just before 4 p.m.

According to police, a car driven by the woman was headed eastbound when it was struck by a snow plow truck that was turning onto the highway.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident, but charges may be filed for their failure to yield.

Layton police were advising drivers to use Antelope Drive as an alternate route while the crash was being investigated.