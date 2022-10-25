Woman crashes after leading officers on 120+ mph chase in Kane County

KANAB, Utah — A woman who led officers on a high-speed chase through Kane County at over 120 miles per hour was caught after she crashed near Kanab.

On Sunday morning, a Kane County Sheriff's Office deputy first spotted a Jeep traveling over 100 mph on Highway 89. But before the deputy could turn around to stop the Jeep, they noticed a Chevrolet Camaro also speeding over 100 mph.

After calling for assistance, deputies were able to stop the Jeep, but the Camaro continued the pursuit while going at speeds over 120 mph. The car, driven by Devnee Petefish, 42, turned off into residential streets before getting back on the highway and heading north.

Because of the speed limitations on patrol vehicles, Petefish was able to pull away from deputies. But moments later, a deputy found the Camaro crashed into a cedar tree on the side of the highway, and saw Petefish attempting to flee.

Petefish was eventually caught and a search of the Camaro found "a large quantity of methamphetamine and over 900 Fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia, drug distribution equipment, and the loaded firearm," according to the sheriff's office.

After being examined at the hospital following the crash, Petefish was booked into the Kane County Jail on drug charges, possession of a weapon and DUI.