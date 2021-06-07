Woman dead after canyoneering accident in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A woman was found dead in Zion National Park after falling while canyoneering.

Park visitors reported seeing the woman fall 50-80 feet Saturday afternoon in Mystery Canyon.

A search and rescue operation was initiated, including a helicopter, but crews were unable to hoist the woman out due to steep and narrow canyon walls.

Medics were eventually able to reach the woman, but she died from her injuries shortly afterward. Zion officials announced Sunday evening that her body has been recovered.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service will conduct an investigation, but officials say it appears her injuries were consistent with a high-elevation fall.

The victim was identified as a 26-year-old woman, but her name was not released.

Some areas of the park were closed Sunday due to the recovery effort.