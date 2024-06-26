Woman dies after being hit by 30-pound rock at Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO, Utah — A 70-year-old woman died of her injuries after beinghit by a roughly 30-pound slab of rock at Bridal Veil Falls earlier this month.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office shared the update, identifying the woman who died as Diane Dewey, 70, from Saratoga Springs.

On June 3, FOX 13 News reported Dewey was standing near the walking path when a rock gave way above and hit her.

Immediately after the accident, Dewey was taken to the hospital, where she died more than a week later, on June 15.

The slab of stone weighed about 30 pounds and measured 24 inches long and 3-4 inches thick.

Officials previously said there were a lot of people in the area hiking the trails to the east of the Falls. It’s unknown if one of those individuals hiking in the area stepped on a rock, which gave away and rolled down the hill.