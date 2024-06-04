Woman injured by falling rock at Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO, Utah — A woman was injured Monday morning after a large rock fell onto her head at Bridal Veil Falls.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said this happened around 10:30 a.m. at the bottom of the falls, which are located in Provo Canyon.

The woman, between 60-70 years old, was standing near the walking/biking path when a rock gave way from a trail above her. The rock fell and hit her, causing injuries to her head and back. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials said the rock was about 24 inches long, 3-4 inches thick and weighed around 30 pounds.