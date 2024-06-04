Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman injured by falling rock at Bridal Veil Falls

bridal veil falls.jpg
FOX 13 News
bridal veil falls.jpg
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jun 03, 2024

PROVO, Utah — A woman was injured Monday morning after a large rock fell onto her head at Bridal Veil Falls.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said this happened around 10:30 a.m. at the bottom of the falls, which are located in Provo Canyon.

The woman, between 60-70 years old, was standing near the walking/biking path when a rock gave way from a trail above her. The rock fell and hit her, causing injuries to her head and back. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials said the rock was about 24 inches long, 3-4 inches thick and weighed around 30 pounds.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere