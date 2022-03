SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A woman fell to her death Sunday afternoon while hiking in central Utah.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband around 1 p.m. in the West Mountain Range, located west of Richfield, when she fell off a cliff.

She fell a distance of about 60-80 feet and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement officials say it appears to be an accident, and no foul play is suspected.