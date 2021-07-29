Woman dies after fatal crash in Wellsville, rainy weather a factor

WELLSVILLE, Utah — A woman died Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a crash in Wellsville, Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol reports that at 4:49 p.m., they were dispatched to a crash on Northbound U.S. 89/91 near milepost 20.

A Honda Accord was traveling Northbound in the area when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a Dodge pickup truck.

The adult female driver of the Honda, who the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, troopers report.

Officials say rainy weather seems to be a factor in the crash.

The woman's identity was not made immediately available.