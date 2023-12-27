Woman dies after head-on crash on Weber County highway

WEST HAVEN, Utah — One person was killed in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and an SUV Tuesday afternoon in Weber County.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on State Route 126 (1900 West) near 1750 South.

A Ford pickup truck was heading north on SR-126 when it crossed into the oncoming lanes. It collided head-on with a Toyota Sequoia, despite the SUV driver trying to avoid it. Both vehicles then rolled.

The adult female driver of the Sequoia was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and later died from her injuries. The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries. Nobody else was in either vehicle.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.