Woman dies after passing out at wheel, crashing in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A woman died Saturday afternoon after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash in South Jordan, but investigators aren't sure that her death was caused by the injuries she sustained.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the 40-year-old was driving east on South Jordan Parkway near 900 West when she passed out.

Her vehicle went into oncoming traffic, where it collided with three vehicles.

She died while being transported to the hospital.

A South Jordan Police Department spokesperson said their accident reconstruction team doesn't believe the crash was severe enough to cause the woman's death. They are now awaiting the results from the medical examiner's office to determine the cause. Her name has not been released at this time.

Some children in one of the cars that was hit sustained minor injuries, but no others were significantly injured.