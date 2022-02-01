Watch
Woman dies from gunshot wound after hunting accident in Summit County

Park City Fire District
Police and medical personnel respond to a hunting accident where a woman was shot on Monday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jan 31, 2022
ECHO, Utah — A woman died Monday after she was accidentally shot while hunting in Summit County.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the 58-year-old woman, whose name has not been released at this time, was hunting elk with her family in the Echo Canyon area around 11 a.m. when a rifle went off. A bullet struck the woman in the pelvic area.

Life-saving efforts were attempted, but she died from her injuries.

The incident occurred about 10 miles east of Echo Reservoir, about a mile up the mountainside from I-80.

No further information was immediately available.

