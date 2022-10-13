Woman dies in Centerville condominium fire

CENTERVILLE, Utah — One woman died in a fire that burned through parts of a condominium complex in Centerville on Wednesday.

Fire officials say the woman was the lone fatality in the fire that started just after 7:45 p.m. at the Cedar Springs Condominiums near 88 West 50 South.

Video sent to FOX 13 News shows flames coming out of the one unit where the unidentified woman died.

No one else is believed to have been injured during the fire.

The South Metro Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and residents in nearby units won't immediately be able to return to their homes due to smoke damage inside.

“We’ll be out here for multiple hours. We’ll be working well into the night just to make sure that all hot spots are taken care, also we’re working on clearing smoke out of the adjoining units and then monitoring to make sure they’re safe for people to go back in," said Battalion Chief Matt Shupe.