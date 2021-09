PAROWAN, Utah — A woman died Saturday evening after falling from a horse in southern Utah, the Iron County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Shawna Lovell, 32, was riding in Parowan when the horse was spooked by an ATV. She was thrown off and suffered severe head injuries. Later that same day, she passed away at the St. George Regional Hospital.

Lovell leaves behind a husband and four children, according to a GoFundMe set up to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses.