DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Davis County Search and Rescue volunteers rescued a woman Sunday morning who had been stranded overnight with her two dogs.

She was hoisted from the Parrish Creek area by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter (video above). The dogs were carried back to safety on foot.

Davis County SAR volunteer Erik Bornemeier documented the rescue mission in a series of Facebook Live videos:

Woman, dogs rescued after spending night in Davis County mountains (Part 1/2)