Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman, dogs rescued after spending night in Davis County mountains

items.[0].videoTitle
Video courtesy of Davis County Search and Rescue
Posted at 10:43 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 17:42:33-04

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Davis County Search and Rescue volunteers rescued a woman Sunday morning who had been stranded overnight with her two dogs.

She was hoisted from the Parrish Creek area by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter (video above). The dogs were carried back to safety on foot.

Davis County SAR volunteer Erik Bornemeier documented the rescue mission in a series of Facebook Live videos:

Woman, dogs rescued after spending night in Davis County mountains (Part 1/2)
Woman, dogs rescued after spending night in Davis County mountains (Part 2/2)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere