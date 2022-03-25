Woman falls through manhole after getting off bus in Roy

ROY, Utah — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after falling into through an uncovered manhole in Roy.

The woman had just gotten off a bus in the area of 1900 South 6000 South when she fell in and got her foot stuck after breaking a 2-inch water pipe.

Crews from Roy, Weber and Ogden were able to turn off the water before using a pulley system to extract the woman from the hole.

Roy City Fire and Rescue said there had been construction taking place on the shoulder of the road and that the manhole cover was not put back into place. The woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.