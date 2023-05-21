Woman found dead in Taylorsville softball field parking lot

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman was found dead in the parking lot of a softball field in Taylorsville Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the Valley Regional Softball Complex near 2700 West and 5200 South around 1:30 p.m. after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers responded to the park and found a deceased woman in the vehicle, according to a Taylorsville Police Department spokesperson.

An investigation into the woman's death is underway, but police said they do not suspect foul play.

No identifying information or details about a possible cause of death were immediately available.