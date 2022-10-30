Watch Now
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party

Posted at 11:37 AM, Oct 30, 2022
OGDEN, Utah — One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officials with Ogden Police tell FOX 13 News the shooting occurred at a home in the area of 900 North Grammercy Avenue, where a verbal disagreement led to a group of people being told to leave the party.

As the altercation escalated, an unknown individual fired multiple rounds in the direction of the home, with one of the bullets hitting a woman in the lower leg. It is believed the rounds were not being fired at any particular individual at the party.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital was is in stable condition. No arrests have been made at time or reporting, and the incident remains under investigation.

