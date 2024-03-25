Woman identified who died in American Fork home explosion as investigation continues

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — The woman who died in an explosion at an American Fork duplex was publicly identified by officials Monday as an investigation continues into what triggered the blast.

American Fork Police officials said the woman was 78-year-old Kathy Harrison.

Harrison was located by firefighters in her home and though emergency aid was provided, she died of her injuries, officials stated,

Another woman as well as a pet dog survived the explosion and were able to self evacuate as fire crews responded to the burning home.

After the explosion, video showed what was left of the structure, with debris scattered throughout the street and the duplex completely destroyed. A home nearby was also "significantly damaged," officials said.

Video below shows a view from above the duplex that exploded

Drone House Explosion

The deadly incident happened just before 6 a.m. at a duplex near 70 N. 370 East, part of a senior living community.

While an investigation is still underway to determine the exact cause, officials reported the incident was initially reported to be caused by a gas leak.

Dominion Energy previously told FOX 13 News that they were in the area “completing routine maintenance.”

Family of the surviving woman told FOX 13 News that Dominion Energy crews were at the home the day before the explosion and that they were there to fix a part of the gas meter that had eroded because of age.

Neighbors captured the moment of the explosion, showing a dark morning illuminated by a bright light and loud boom that set off car alarms nearby.

explosion doorbell cam

American Fork officials said findings will be released once the investigation is complete.