Woman injured after falling while climbing Mount Ogden antenna tower

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was airlifted to the hospital Saturday after she fell while climbing an antenna tower on top of Mount Ogden.

The woman fell about 20 feet and suffered a broken arm and a head injury, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened around noon, and the group that she was there with helped her until a medical helicopter arrived.

There is a helipad on the summit next to the towers, which allowed the chopper to land easily. She was taken to the hospital, and her injuries are non-life-threatening.