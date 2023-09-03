Watch Now
Woman injured after falling while climbing Mount Ogden antenna tower

Simon Schug via Google Maps
File photo: Mount Ogden antenna tower photographed in 2016
Posted at 7:54 PM, Sep 02, 2023
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was airlifted to the hospital Saturday after she fell while climbing an antenna tower on top of Mount Ogden.

The woman fell about 20 feet and suffered a broken arm and a head injury, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened around noon, and the group that she was there with helped her until a medical helicopter arrived.

There is a helipad on the summit next to the towers, which allowed the chopper to land easily. She was taken to the hospital, and her injuries are non-life-threatening.

