Woman injured in Utah County rappelling accident

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — First responders helped rescue a woman who was injured in a rappelling accident Sunday.

Around noon, the 35-year-old fell while rappelling at Battle Creek Falls, located in the mountains above Pleasant Grove. She fell about 40 feet.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said although the woman was wearing a helmet, she suffered lacerations on her head and leg. They also said her leg might be broken.

Utah County Search and Rescue, along with the Pleasant Grove Fire Department, carried her down the mountain before a LifeFlight helicopter took her to the hospital.