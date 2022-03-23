Watch
Woman killed after being struck by truck in Midvale accident

Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 14:09:49-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was killed Wednesday morning when she was hit by a truck after running into a Midvale street.

The Unified Police Department said witnesses attempted to stop the woman before she ran onto 7500 South and State Street just before 9:15 a.m.

According to police, the truck driver had no time to react as he was traveling southbound through a green light. The driver cooperated with police who said there are no signs of impairment or distracted driving.

Midvale accident
The UPD Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team was on the scene investigating the accident.

As of noon, police had not yet identified the female victim.

