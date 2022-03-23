Woman killed after being struck by truck in Midvale accident

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was killed Wednesday morning when she was hit by a truck after running into a Midvale street.

The Unified Police Department said witnesses attempted to stop the woman before she ran onto 7500 South and State Street just before 9:15 a.m.

According to police, the truck driver had no time to react as he was traveling southbound through a green light. The driver cooperated with police who said there are no signs of impairment or distracted driving.

FOX 13 News Woman killed after running on to Midvale street and being hit by a truck

The UPD Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team was on the scene investigating the accident.

As of noon, police had not yet identified the female victim.