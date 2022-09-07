Woman killed after minivan hit by truck near Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A 27-year-old woman was killed and a child injured after the minivan they were in was hit by a semi truck on Interstate 15 near Tremonton on Tuesday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said six people were in the minivan as it was traveling northbound when it was "rear-ended by a Freightliner semi" just after 5:30 p.m. Officials said the van was traveling "well below" the 80 miles per hour speed limit when it was hit.

Utah Department of Public Safety Minivan sits off I-15 near Tremonton following an accident on Tuesday

After being struck by the truck, the minivan spun off the road and rolled, ejecting the woman and child from the center row. Neither the woman or child were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Officials said before the accident, someone had reported the minivan as a reckless/suspicious vehicle parked in the emergency lane. When Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrived, they could not find the minivan, but later located it at a nearby gas station. The troopers allegedly spoke to the driver about the report and the incident was resolved.

Shortly after troopers came in contact with the van's driver is when the accident occurred.

The woman died after being transported to a hospital, while the child was airlifted to another hospital and their condition is unknown.