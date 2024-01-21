Watch Now
Woman killed driving wrong-way on I-15 off-ramp in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was killed early Sunday after driving the wrong way onto an off-ramp on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

Utah Highway Patrol says that at approximately 4:15 a.m., the unidentified woman in a red Mazda 3 entered the 600 South off-ramp and struck an SUV traveling on the eastbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-15.

It is not believed that the woman in the Mazda was wearing a seat belt at the time of the head on collision with the SUV.

The SUV driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say I-80 eastbound to the I-15 southbound ramp was shut down for about four hours after the accident before it was reopened.

