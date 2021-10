WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman died Friday evening after a four-vehicle crash on Bangerter Highway.

West Jordan Police said it was a high-speed rear-end collision with four northbound vehicles involved near 7800 South.

An elderly woman died at the scene.

The driver believed to be at fault is suspected of being impaired by alcohol or drugs.

No further information was immediately available. This article will be updated as further details are released.