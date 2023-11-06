Woman killed in head-on crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman died Saturday night after a head-on collision in Taylorsville.

Police said the crash occurred around 10 p.m. near 2900 W. 4700 South.

The woman was driving east on 4700 South when her car drifted into the oncoming lane, Taylorsville Police said. She collided with a westbound SUV and was ejected. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, and the sole passenger was not injured.

The incident is under investigation, and police have not yet determined what caused the now-deceased victim to cross the median.