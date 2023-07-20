Woman on bike killed after being struck by falling tree in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A woman riding her bike in Clearfield was killed after she was struck by a falling tree as a storm moved into the area Wednesday evening.

Clearfield police said a witness saw the tree fall on the woman just after 7 p.m. as she rode a bicycle on the paved Rio Grand Trail between 200 and 300 South near 500 West.

When officers arrived, they found the 68-year-old woman unconscious and pinned under the tree. After removing the tree from the woman, officers and members of the North Davis Fire District performed lifesaving measures until she was able to be transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Shortly after arriving at Holy Cross Hospital in Layton, the unidentified woman died of her injuries, police said.

While the incident is still under investigation, it's believed high winds that came with Wednesday evening's storms blew down the tree, which landed on the woman.

The trail is expected to be closed throughout part of Thursday as police continue the investigation.

"The Clearfield Police Department expresses sincere condolences to the victim's family, coworkers, and all those affected by this tragedy," the department wrote.

Severe storms rolled through northern Utah on Wednesday afternoon, bringing large hail and causing power outages across the area.