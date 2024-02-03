Woman reported missing dies after being found unconscious near Bountiful park

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A woman who was found unconscious near a Bountiful park Friday morning died after being transported to a local hospital.

Police say they responded to the area of Mueller Park Road and Bountiful Boulevard at approximately 8 a.m. and found the woman unconscious. First responders performed life-saving measures before she was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The woman has yet to be identified, but police said she was a Bountiful woman who was reported missing Wednesday. Investigators began extensively looking for the woman, including using a K-9 unit to search the area where she went missing.

"We’re still putting the pieces of the puzzle together to determine exactly what led her to this area," said Lt. Andrew Smith with the Bountiful Police Department.

There was no signs of trauma on the woman or obvious signs of injury, according to police who say they are awaiting an autopsy to learn what led to her death.

"It’s definitely tragic for all parties involved," said Smith. "Our hearts definitely go out to her family in this time and in her unexpected passing, obviously, we hope for the best outcome when a person is reported missing, we hope that we find them."