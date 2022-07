COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Firefighters rescued a woman trapped inside a Cottonwood Heights home engulfed in flames on Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the house fire in the 8900 block of Alpen Way just before 4 p.m. and found a woman trapped in a back bedroom of the home.

It's not known yet what caused the fire and if the rescued woman suffered any injuries.

Cottonwood Heights Police Department Police and fire crews line Alpen Way in Cottonwood Heights after fire burned through home on July 18, 2022

A line of first responder vehicles could be seen on the road outside the home as firefighters looked to completely douse the flames.