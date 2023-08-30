Woman seriously injured after being struck by TRAX train at station

MIDVALE, Utah — An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured Wednesday after being struck by a UTA TRAX train in Midvale.

A UTA spokesperson said the woman was walking in a pedestrian crosswalk at the Bingham Junction station when she was hit by a Redline train just before 8 a.m.

Air bags were used to clear space to extricate the woman after she was struck. Although seriously injured, she was able to answer questions from emergency personnel and was transported to the hospital.

According to UTA, all safety equipment, including lights, bells and other warning signs, were operational when the woman was struck. While she was not texting or reading at the time of the accident, the spokesperson said it was not known whether the woman was using iPods.

The Bingham Junction station was closed following the incident, but was reopened just before 11 a.m.

Following the accident, UTA is urging all riders to be aware of their surroundings when approaching all TRAX, FrontRunner or bus stations.