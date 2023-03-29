Woman still missing after Spanish Fork home completely lost in fire

SPANISH FORK, Utah — More than 24 hours after a fire sparked at a duplex in Spanish Fork, completely destroying the home, a female resident is still unaccounted for.

Local fire officials said they searched the rubble until 8 p.m. Tuesday night and their search resumed again Wednesday morning for the potential victim.

In hopes of finding the victim, crews are searching the debris by hand, a process that is very tedious and takes many hours.

Initially, the fire was reported at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 2970 East and Somerset Village Way.

Photos and video from witnesses showed massive flames and a dark plume of smoke billowing out of the duplex.

The female resident who was living in the side of the home that caught fire was not located and it wasn't known if she was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Residents from the other side of the home were evacuated and only one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion in relation to the blaze.

During the fire, the second floor of the home collapsed and after the flames were extinguished, crews deemed the home a "total loss."