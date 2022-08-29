Woman struck by arrow walking in West Valley City Walmart parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman walking in a West Valley City parking lot was surprisingly struck by an arrow on Saturday.

West Valley City police say the woman was in the Walmart parking lot at 5675 West 6400 South when she was struck in the leg by the arrow.

The wayward arrow came from a man who had set up for archery target practice next to the lot and missed. Police said the arrow flew into the lot and hit the woman, who was treated for injuries on the scene.

The woman's status is not known.

Police said that while the incident was accidental and not intentional, the man could face possible charges.