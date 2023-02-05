Woman tubing in Logan Canyon airlifted to hospital after collision with snowmobile

LOGAN CANYON, Utah — A woman was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital after she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. in the Peter Sinks area, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

The 34-year-old woman was in a group who had connected their tubes together as a "train" and went sledding down the hill. At the same time, a snowmobile was heading up the hill with the driver taking a passenger back up the hill after going down.

Officials said the snowmobile slowed down, and then "a collision occurred" between the snowmobile and the group of tubers.

The woman was knocked unconscious and suffered "significant" injuries to her face, including lacerations, as well as back injuries.

Bystanders provided first aid until first responders arrived. She was then taken to the University of Utah Hospital via medical helicopter to receive "advanced medical treatment," the sheriff's office said.

"The Cache County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to be careful and attentive while recreating during this winter season," a press release read. "We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the many opportunities our mountains provide. But, it is important to be aware of the environment and other recreating individuals while doing so."