Woman's remains found in southern Utah identified as aunt of Elizabeth Salgado

NEPHI, Utah — Rosemberg Salgado was devastated when he heard all that was found of his missing sister Miriam were remains.

“We are going through a very painful situation that no one would want to go through as a family," he said. “We don't know why things happen like this. We don't have the answers to that.”

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, human remains found by a hiker this weekend near a hiking trail are those of Miriam Salgado, 44, who went missing in 2021. Her remains were in the area of Sheep Bridge Road near Virgin, police said.

Rosemberg is still grieving the death of his niece Elizabeth, he said.

“How is it possible that now two of my family members, they just find the remains?" he said.

Elizabeth Salgado was reported missing out of Provo in April of 2015. Her remains were found in Hobble Creek Canyon in Utah County in May of 2018. Her aunt, Miriam Salgado, was last seen in August of 2021, and her remains were found this past weekend.

“Obviously there is somebody that is out there killing people," said Rosemberg. "They killed my niece, and my sister, we don't know what happened to her, if there was another crime, and if it was the same person that did it to my niece. We don't know.”

Miriam's car was found abandoned the day after his family reported her missing, and Rosemberg doesn’t understand how it took more than a year and a half to find her remains only half a mile from where her car was found.

“We just would love to have that justice," he said. "Like, as soon as possible."