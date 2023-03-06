Remains found in Washington County are those of missing woman

WASHINGTON CO., Utah — The human remains found by a hiker in a remote area of Washington County this weekend are those of a woman who went missing in 2021, police say.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the remains found Saturday in the area of Sheep Bridge Road belong to Miriam Salgado.

Salgado was 44-years-old when her family in the Nephi area reported her missing on Aug. 19, 2021. The following day, her car was found abandoned along the same road where the remains were located near Virgin.

A search immediately following the vehicle's discovery was unable to locate Salgado or turn up any signs that she was in the area.

The sheriff's office said an initial investigation did not reveal any "suspicious circumstances" surrounding Salgado's death, but her remains have been sent to the Utah Medical Examiners Officer for further investigation.