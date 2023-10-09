Women file lawsuit against Ballard, nonprofit claiming sexual assault, battery

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Five women have filed a lawsuit against Tim Ballard, the Operation Underground Railroad organization and its executives, claiming sexual assault, battery and fraud.

The lawsuit filed Monday in the Third Judicial District Court by the five Utah residents comes a week after their attorney said the women, who were former employees and contractors of OUR, were spiritually manipulated and sexually harassed by Ballard.

Along with Ballard and the nonprofit organization, the lawsuit names members of Operation Underground Railroad's board and other corporations affiliated with OUR.

In the lawsuit, the women say Ballard would use the "Couples Ruse" as a tool to prevent detection by pedophiles during an operation. During the ruse, Ballard claimed he would not sexually touch the trafficked women offered to him at strip clubs and massage parlors.

The women in the lawsuit say Ballard would choose women devoted to OUR, but "with no formal training in paramilitary activities or operations," and that he began to abuse the "Couples Ruse" rules that said there was to be no kissing on the lips or touching private parts.

Ballard allegedly told the women that he had been given permission to run the "Couples Ruse" by M. Russell Ballard, the acting president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of Twelve Apostles.

According to the lawsuit, Ballard began using "Couples Ruse" as a tool for sexual grooming, asking women to practice before the mission took place and practice their sexual chemistry through "tantric yoga, couples massages with escorts, and lap dancing on Ballard’s lap."

While on practice runs at strip clubs, the lawsuit says Ballard participated in several sexual acts and consumed "excessive amounts of alcohol."

Some of these practice runs took place at strip clubs in the Salt Lake area, according to the lawsuit.

"At the strip clubs, Ballard would pay for and receive lap dances, and ingest alcohol and pills at these practice [ruses] on OUR’s dime with donor monies," the suit reads.

The lawsuit also claims that Ballard would tell the women that if they were offered alcohol — which is forbidden by the LDS church — during O.U.R. missions, they should take the drink but then "open mouth, kiss him and spit the alcohol into his mouth, and then he would spit it out when the traffickers were not looking."

The lawsuit claims that Ballard used OUR "to fund his personal fantasies of grandeur," and that while an IRS form shows Ballard received a salary of over $500,000, employees say he earned over $14,000,000 through his for-profit companies.

Last month, the Church called Ballard's activity "morally unacceptable," claiming he had used Ballard's name for his own personal and financial interests.

"Once it became clear Tim Ballard had betrayed their friendship, through the unauthorized use of President Ballard’s name for Tim Ballard’s personal advantage and activity regarded as morally unacceptable, President Ballard withdrew his association," the Church said in a statement. "President Ballard never authorized his name, or the name of the Church, to be used for Tim’s personal or financial interests. In addition, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints never endorsed, funded, supported or represented OUR, Tim Ballard or any projects associated with them."