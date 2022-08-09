Women leaders show solidarity against harassment in Utah politics

SALT LAKE CITY — A statement condemning sexual harassment and abusive behavior against women in Utah politics is gaining momentum across the state.

The statement, signed by more than 100 women from the left, right and center who work in politics in the state, is being shared on social media with more women asking to add their names. Some are elected leaders, others are campaign workers and staffers. Those who have signed their names include Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and County Council Chair Laurie Stringham, Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, Senate Majority Whip Ann Millner, House Minority Whip Karen Kwan, Rep. Angela Romero, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera and former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love.

"We stand together in stating unequivocally that there is no place for harassment in Utah politics," the post begins.

Both Republican and Democrat women stand together to call out harassment in politics. #utpol pic.twitter.com/2bQWYSWIMn — Aimee Winder Newton (@AWinderNewton) August 8, 2022

It notes that women from across the political spectrum are subjected to harassment and declares "we are united in our resolve to fight for a safe and healthy environment for women to create and influence policy in all areas of government."

The post originated with Deondra Brown, a victim rights advocate and former Democratic candidate for Utah State Senate and Republican Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton.

"There are many amazing, accomplished women who have signed on to this statement because we feel like we need to have a sense of solidarity and unity for each other," Brown said in an interview Tuesday with FOX 13 News.

Brown acknowledged it was driven by the controversy surrounding Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City. The longtime lawmaker is facing an independent investigation ordered by the Utah State Senate after a former legislative intern went public with an Instagram post detailing allegations of sexual harassment against him. Sen. Davis has so far not responded to requests for comment from FOX 13 News about the accusations.

"The Sen. Davis allegations brought this issue to the forefront, but we know that there are instances that have occurred on Republican, Democrat sides, across the political spectrum in general," Brown said.

Council member Winder Newton said the statement they issued is resonating with women in politics. She texted many of them who quickly agreed to add their names to it and it caught fire.

"This is common. Sexual harassment obviously has varying degrees, but this is something a lot of us can relate to," she told FOX 13 News.

Council member Winder Newton said she hopes the post is seen as a sign of solidarity for victims.

"It’s not easy to stand up and speak out especially when you have someone who’s in a position of power that you’re speaking out against," she said. "That’s not easy and so to have support from your sisters is a big deal. And the second thing is it’s important we talk about this."

Council member Winder Newton said there are a lot of men who are allies and agree with their statement, but they kept it to women in politics. She said policies to address harassment and abuse can certainly be updated and more people should talk about it.

"Once people are aware of what sexist behavior or sexual harassment looks like, I think it helps them be able to identify 'Are there things I can do better?'" she said.

Said Brown: "Whatever we do moving forward, we do absolutely need to have women from all sides of the political spectrum involved in these decisions, because it affects all of us."