Work paused again on Salt Lake City foothill trails

SALT LAKE CITY — The foothill trails above Salt Lake City are among the most special and also the most popular aspects of living in the area. But, planned work to improve the existing Trails is now on hold for at least the next nine months.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall, along other stakeholders, on Tuesday held a news conference at the head of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail to announce another pause on all new trail work until at least June of next year.

The mayor already put a hold on some planned trail work this past spring when she said that more time was needed to evaluate and receive input.

Everyone involved said it's vitally important to get this done right. Because they want to keep this place special for generations to come.

Work was planned to improve existing trails and possibly make new ones. But, after consulting neighbors, groups like Save our Canyons and native tribal leaders, the mayor said it’s time to hit the pause button, once again, until they can receive more input.

“And we’re in the best possible position to ensure that the trails and new trail work and natural resource protection is representative in a better way of the voices of our community," said Mayor Mendenhall. "Our goal through the process has been to get our trail system to a sustainable place so that it can be stewarded for generations to come.”

