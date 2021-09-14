C'mon, get happy! Utah ranked happiest state in America

SALT LAKE CITY — With all due respect to The Partridge Family, Utah couldn't get any happier, at least according to a new study that ranks the state the happiest in America.

Of all 50 U.S. states, WalletHub says Utah has the biggest smile on its collective face. Last year, in the middle of the pandemic, Utah ranked second behind Hawaii.

Using 31 metrics over three key dimensions, the rankings determine which states do well in categories such as emotional well-being, adult depression, safety, commute time and ideal weather.

Utah ranked No. 1 in the number of work hours, volunteer rate, sports participation and divorce rate categories, and was top 10 in a few others.

Here's how Utah fared in the three main dimensions:

WORK ENVIRONMENT : 1st

: 1st COMMUNITY & ENVIRONMENT : 1st

: 1st EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING: 9th

Overall, Utah topped Minnesota, Hawaii, California and North Dakota in the top 5. Meanwhile, West Virginia is considered to be the least happiest state in the US.